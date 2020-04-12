MediBloc [QRC20] Tops One Day Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,017.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.02314692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.03390897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00615782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00774805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00076924 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024565 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00530751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

