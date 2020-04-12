MedicCoin One Day Volume Reaches $41.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $16,352.91 and approximately $41.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

