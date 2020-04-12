MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $589,139.28 and approximately $97,194.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

