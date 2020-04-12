Melon Price Reaches $2.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Melon token can now be bought for $2.88 or 0.00040621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Liqui and IDEX. Melon has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $20,437.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02794797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00207223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

