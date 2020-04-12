Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,190.29 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $267,190.29 and approximately $135.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00062099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.01081852 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00274180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.