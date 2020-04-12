MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139,449.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market cap of $457,480.83 and approximately $139,449.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

