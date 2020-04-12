Menlo One Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Menlo One has traded up 261.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a market cap of $99,963.58 and approximately $290.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Menlo One alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.