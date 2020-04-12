Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,848. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $383.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

