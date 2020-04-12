Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $339,433.29 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $339,433.29 and approximately $12,578.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02709537 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

