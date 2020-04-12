Mercury (MER) Hits Market Cap of $349,340.07

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Mercury has a market cap of $349,340.07 and approximately $66.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

