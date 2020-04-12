Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $9.38 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

