MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.42 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $4.27 million and $6.42 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,947,854,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,779,763,181 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

