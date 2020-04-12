Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, QBTC, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.02308626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00076262 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,973,195 coins and its circulating supply is 77,973,090 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

