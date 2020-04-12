M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

