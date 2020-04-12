M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 952 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

