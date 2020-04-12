M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $49.91 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

