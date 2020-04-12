MicroBitcoin Market Cap Hits $11.09 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $3,877.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002226 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.