MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Reaches $11.05 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $3,702.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

