MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $151.75 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $151.75 million and approximately $77.18 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.97 or 0.00268160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.01078303 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,510,131 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,488 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

