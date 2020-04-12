MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $4.36 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00062198 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $742.01 million and $1.69 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.01078969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00272807 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000820 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.