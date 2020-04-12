Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 564.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

