MinexCoin (MNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $176,413.95

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $176,413.95 and $29,960.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,596,402 coins and its circulating supply is 6,347,318 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

