MinexCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,735.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $175,614.24 and approximately $23,735.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053926 BTC.

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,595,228 coins and its circulating supply is 6,346,219 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

