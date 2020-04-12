MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.22 Million

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $515.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.96 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $463.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

