MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0025 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $154,153.13 and approximately $2,656.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00072082 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 110,616,914 coins and its circulating supply is 61,510,285 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

