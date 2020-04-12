Mobius Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $428.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mobius has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Stellarport, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, BitMart, Stellarport, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

