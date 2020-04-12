Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTA opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

