Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,772,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,526,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

MNTA stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

