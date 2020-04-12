Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $700.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004284 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00773299 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,448,190 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

