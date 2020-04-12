Monero Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $54.66 or 0.00773299 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and Liquid. Monero has a market capitalization of $957.66 million and $110.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,520,190 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Nanex, Liquid, CoinEx, Exmo, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, BitBay, Livecoin, Graviex, DragonEX, Coinut, SouthXchange, Bisq, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Coindeal, Binance, Coinroom, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, Ovis, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Braziliex, Bittrex, Kraken, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

