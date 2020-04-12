MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $555,808.71 and $57.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017638 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003617 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003086 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 187,329,763 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

