Monetha Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Monetha has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $56,488.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.