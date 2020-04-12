Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.63).

A number of brokerages have commented on MONY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 30,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($116,022.10). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.47. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1845.8674615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

