Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Tops $73.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $291,746.03 and approximately $73.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000236 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,856,820 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

