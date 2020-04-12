Monolith Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $5,100.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04672117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00065837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036953 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

