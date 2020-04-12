Mooncoin (MOON) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.25 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 106.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $11.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00612946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008129 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,656,384,336 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

