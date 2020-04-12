More Coin Hits Market Cap of $27,636.44 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 4% against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $27,636.44 and approximately $166.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

