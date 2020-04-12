Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of MORN opened at $124.15 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,355,493 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

