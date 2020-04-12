MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($138.37).

MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

ETR:MOR opened at €90.84 ($105.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.70. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -27.87.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

