MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $829,051.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

MovieBloc alerts:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,437,272 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

