MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,178. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 219.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

