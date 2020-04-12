M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,454,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 95,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.