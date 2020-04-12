MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €171.38 ($199.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ETR MTX opened at €132.40 ($153.95) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €234.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

