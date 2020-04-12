Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.23. 944,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of $548.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

