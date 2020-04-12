MustangCoin (MST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $2,450.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

