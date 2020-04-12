MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:MVO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

