Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0009

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $483.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000275 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,728,099,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.