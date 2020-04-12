NAGA Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $840,225.74 and approximately $351.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.04792980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009157 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

