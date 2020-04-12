Namecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $496.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bitsane and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, WEX, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Bitsane, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

