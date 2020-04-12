Nano (NANO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.30 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Binance and Koinex. Nano has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,107.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.02310616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.03391655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00608224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00776913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00076144 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00525452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, RightBTC, Binance, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Koinex, Nanex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

